Virgin Valley grinds out league win against Boulder City

Virgin Valley was forced to start sophomore quarterback Kyler Sudweeks Friday in its 3A Southern League opener against visiting Boulder City.

Sudweeks did just fine, rushing for 54 yards on 17 carries and helping the Bulldogs to a hard-fought 14-7 victory.

“Big win for us, especially with Sudweeks stepping up like he did as a sophomore,” Virgin Valley coach Matt Woods said.

Virgin Valley scored both of its touchdowns in the second quarter on runs from Wyatt Delano and Wyatt Anderson. The duo combined to rush for 105 yards.

Boulder City answered with a touchdown in the third quarter, but Virgin Valley didn’t allow any points the remainder of the game.

“Our defense played really, really well,” Woods said. “We pretty much controlled the line of scrimmage.”

