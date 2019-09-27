Chaparral wins fifth straight in Cleat Game rivalry

The Chaparral High football team’s senior class had extra motivation for the Cleat Game rivalry Friday against visiting Eldorado.

The Cowboys have never been without the bronzed cleat during their tenure in the program, providing plenty of motivation for a 36-0 win, the fifth straight Chaparral victory in the series dating back to the 1970s.

“They didn’t want to be the senior class to lose it,” Chaparral coach Don Willis said.

UNLV commit Iopu Tauiliili had eight carries for 87 yards and three touchdowns to carry Chaparral, who responded after being upset two weeks ago against Clark. The Cowboys improved to 4-1 overall and open Southeast League play next week.

“We needed to bounce back and play better,” Willis said. “We had a good two weeks of practice. We are still making silly mistakes, but tonight was better.”

Meshach Hawkins carried the ball eight times for 131 yards and a touchdown. Michael Cox closed the scoring with an interception return for a score.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21