Legacy overcomes early deficit, beats Coronado

Jamari Cannon had two interceptions today for the Legacy High football team, helping the Longhorns score 24 unanswered points to close the game in a 42-21 victory against Coronado.

Cannon returned one of his interceptions 18 yards for a score to essentially seal the nonleague victory for the Longhorns, who trailed by double digits early.

“We are down 14-0 early and I’m thinking, ‘This is going to be a long day,’” Legacy coach John Isola said.

Carlos Julian scored three different ways for Legacy, including a 65-yard kick return. Quarterback Evan Olaes rushed 14 times for 116 yards and a touchdown, and completed 13 of 21 passes for 247 yards and two touchdowns. One of the touchdowns was a beautiful catch over two defenders by Aaron Holloway, who had four catches for 100 yards.

“That catch was just sick,” Isola said.

Deontae Johnson added three rushes for 58 yards as Legacy was able to “spread the ball around” to different players.

The Longhorns (3-2) have a bye next week before opening Northeast League play.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21