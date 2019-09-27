Del Sol relies on rushing game to beat Western

D’montee Hines had two first-half touchdown runs today for the Del Sol football team in 42-0 victory against host Western in the 3A Sunset Region opener.

The Dragons were aided by a pair of punt returns for a touchdown from Vonta Holloway (60 yards) and Antowain Gentry (35 yards).

“We started off sloppy, but when we got our running game going, we took off,” Del Sol coach Mike Valenzuela said. “Our offensive line played well. They got a good push.”

Sheik Fofanah had a 55-yard scoring run to open the third quarter for Del Sol, and Damani Wilks had a scoring run of 45 yards. Maalik Flowers had a touchdown reception.

