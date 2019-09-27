Quick start lifts Desert Pines over Foothill

The Desert Pines football team led by three touchdowns Friday in the first quarter against host Foothill.

The Jaguars, a top-five team in Las Vegas, were well on their way to a blowout. Then, the mistakes started. Desert Pines improved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 victory, but coach Tico Rodriguez couldn’t help feeling unsatisfied.

“Our kids played tough,” the coach said. “They were aggressive and got the job done. But we didn’t play well. We got up early and it got sloppy.”

Deandre Moore returned the opening kickoff about 80 yards for a touchdown to give Desert Pines the lead for good. Moore also had a receiving touchdown. Darnell Washington had two receiving scores and Darius Stewart had a 30-yard touchdown run.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21