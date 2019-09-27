Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2019

Currently: 77° — Complete forecast

0

Quick start lifts Desert Pines over Foothill

0830_sun_DesertPinesBishop02

Steve Marcus

Desert Pines’ Malik Brooks (10) celebrates a touchdown run with teammate Tiaoalii Savea (53) during a game against Bishop Manogue of Reno Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. The Desert Pines Jaguars won the game 34-11.

By (contact)

The Desert Pines football team led by three touchdowns Friday in the first quarter against host Foothill.

The Jaguars, a top-five team in Las Vegas, were well on their way to a blowout. Then, the mistakes started. Desert Pines improved to 4-0 on the season with a 33-14 victory, but coach Tico Rodriguez couldn’t help feeling unsatisfied.

“Our kids played tough,” the coach said. “They were aggressive and got the job done. But we didn’t play well. We got up early and it got sloppy.”

Deandre Moore returned the opening kickoff about 80 yards for a touchdown to give Desert Pines the lead for good. Moore also had a receiving touchdown. Darnell Washington had two receiving scores and Darius Stewart had a 30-yard touchdown run.

Ray Brewer can be reached at 702-990-2662 or [email protected]. Follow Ray on Twitter at twitter.com/raybrewer21

0

Join the Discussion:

Check this out for a full explanation of our conversion to the LiveFyre commenting system and instructions on how to sign up for an account.

Full comments policy