Friday Night Roundup: The game we’ve been waiting for, Centennial at Arbor View

The first month of the high school football season in Las Vegas featured many games for local schools against out-of-state opponents.

The regional competition was a stiff test by design to prepare teams for games against division opponents. Tonight is when those nonleague games could start paying dividends.

The Northwest League opens its schedule with one of the most-anticipated games of the season, as reigning league champ Arbor View hosts Centennial in a battle of heated neighborhood rivals.

Arbor View has had five straight seasons of 10 or more wins and Northwest titles, but Centennial — with running back Jordan Smith, and a potent passing attack leading the way — could be the more explosive team in 2019. Even though there are five more league games after tonight, you can argue the Arbor View-Centennial winner will be the division champ.

And the Northwest is widely considered the best and most-competitive division in Las Vegas. It’s affectionately called the Black and Blue Division because of the strength and capable rushing attacks of most teams.

Other Northwest games include: Shadow Ridge vs. Cimarron-Memorial and Bonanza against Palo Verde.

Outside the Northwest, Chaparral hosts Eldorado in the Cleat Game, Coronado brings a three-game winning streak to North Las Vegas to face Legacy, and Boulder City travels to Mesquite to open class 3A league play against Virgin Valley. Those in the 3A will say Virgin Valley-Boulder City is the game of the night.

We’ll keep everyone posted as scores become final. Join the conversation on Twitter using #sunstandout.