Golden Nugget owner to sign books this weekend

Wayne Parry / AP

Golden Nugget and Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta will be in Las Vegas this weekend to sign copies of his new book, “Shut Up and Listen!”

The billionaire businessman and TV personality will be selling and signing copies of his book from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas.

The book signing will take place at Grotto Italian Ristorante inside the resort and casino.

Fertitta will also be part of a question-and-answer session at 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the Grand Ballroom at the Golden Nugget.

Both events are free and open to the public. For more information and to RSVP, click here.