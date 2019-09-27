Las Vegas Bowl ticket sales ahead of last year’s pace

The Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl hosted its annual ticket kickoff luncheon at the Hard Rock Hotel on Thursday for the final game to be played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

This year’s game — the final installment before the Las Vegas Bowl moves to the under-construction Allegiant Stadium at Russell Road and Interstate 15 — will take place Dec. 21 and televised by ABC.

“I think the new and improved game for (2020) has people really interested in getting involved this year at some level,” said John Saccenti, executive director of the bowl. “It’s bittersweet because Sam Boyd Stadium was a good home for 28 years. We had some great games there and some great memories, but when you’re moving into a $2 billion palace, it’s going to be a whole different animal.”

Saccenti said ticket sales for the December bowl, as of Thursday, were slightly ahead of last year at the same time.

That’s partly, he said, because ticket-buyers for this year’s game will be added to a special priority list for the 2020 Las Vegas Bowl.

“People are asking if they’ll be able to take stuff like benches or grass from Sam Boyd, which I seriously doubt they’ll be able to,” Saccenti said. “We won’t be the last event at Sam Boyd, but this will be the last football game played there.”

This year’s game will again feature schools from the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences.

Beginning in 2020, however, the bowl will pull teams from the Pac-12 and the SEC. After 2020, the Big Ten will be added to the rotation.

“It’s going to be awesome,” Saccenti said. “Once they started talking about building a new stadium, we were going to spring meetings and different events, and (the Las Vegas Bowl) suddenly became the pretty girl at the dance. Everybody wanted to talk to us and ask us about Las Vegas. When we started conversations with other conferences, we had their attention. We’re going to have the greatest stadium in the world.”

Like UNLV football, which, along with the NFL’s Raiders will play home games at Allegiant Stadium beginning next year, fans are anxiously awaiting the completion of the football “palace.”

“(The Las Vegas Bowl) is a great game and a great brand,” said Raiders President Marc Badain, who attended and spoke at the luncheon. “This stadium was meant to attract new events and bring business to Las Vegas and reward this community. I can tell you that it’s working. It’s a beautiful building coming out of the ground.”

For the most-expensive ticket package to this year’s game, fans can pay $10,000 for 40 sideline game tickets, five-dozen $75 tickets and 10 passes to a VIP pregame party hosted by ESPN.

Just over 37,000 fans watched last year’s game when Fresno State topped Arizona State, 31-20.

While there’s plenty of time left in this college football season, the latest prediction from ESPN’s Mark Schlabach has Washington State playing Hawaii on Dec. 21 at Sam Boyd.

For more information about the game or to buy tickets, visit www.lvbowl.com.