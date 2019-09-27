School bus hits 2 children; 1 critically injured

A school bus hit two students this morning in a crosswalk near their southeast valley middle school, critically injuring one of the children, according to Metro Police.

The two 12-year-olds had the right-of-way when the Clark County School District bus hit them as it made a left turn about 8:05 a.m. near Cannon Middle School, in the area of Eastern Avenue and Oquendo Road, Sgt. Zack Marsh said.

The children were heading to class, he said.

The bus driver was cited on a count of failure to yield the right-of-way to pedestrians in a crosswalk, Marsh said. The driver was not impaired, Marsh said.

Both victims suffered head injuries, Marsh said. One had minor injuries, while the other was hospitalized in critical condition, he said.

Witnesses told investigators the children had a walk signal and waited a bit before crossing the street, Marsh said. The driver told police he did not see them, Marsh said.

The bus had just dropped off students at nearby Del Sol Academy of the Performing Arts and was heading to a bus stop to pick up Cannon students, School District spokesman Mauricio Marin said.