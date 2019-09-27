Trump presides over ruination

Donald Trump is the most destructive president in U.S. history.

He has lowered emissions standards for cars, which will harm people’s health and worsen climate change. He is allowing more use of toxic pesticides and herbicides, which can cause cancer in humans and impair brain development in children. Also, these toxins kill major crop pollinators such as bees and birds.

He has gutted the Clean Water Act and the Endangered Species Act.

His Justice Department has filed lawsuits to deprive millions of people of health care coverage and eliminate coverage for pre-existing conditions. He exacerbates income inequality and worsens our budget deficit by giving huge tax cuts to the wealthy and to powerful corporations.

Now, he is risking the lives of U.S. troops by ordering them to protect Saudi Arabian oil. Most of that oil is used by other nations. Besides, we must convert to clean energy to protect our Earth.

Trump’s actions will enrich himself and his cronies. Nothing else matters to him.