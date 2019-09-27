Vegas Golden Podcast: Looking at the bottom of the roster

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Loose Ends Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with all the rookie defensemen and others fighting for the final spots as the regular season draws near.

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today's episode is on the players fighting for playing time. Malcolm Subban will be the backup goalie, but what can Vegas expect out of him? Then there are the players who have looked good in camp, including Dylan Coghlan, Valentin Zykov and Nicolas Roy.

