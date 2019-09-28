Break-in, vandalism reported at Republican office in Vegas

Metro Police are investigating a burglary at the office of the Clark County Republican Party.

Police responded about 5:40 a.m. today to party’s local headquarters at 4924 Alta Drive, near Decatur Boulevard, Lt. Jeff Clark said. Detectives and a crime scene investigations unit were probing the incident, he said.

The Nevada Republican party said that “criminals” opposed to the organization shattered a glass door, made entry and vandalized the office. Police did not elaborate on a possible motive.

“While we respect the ongoing investigation, we can’t help but lean toward believing the hatred behind the divisive impeachment inquiry has driven leftist activists to committing an act or violence against a Republican office in Las Vegas,” theorized Michael McDonald, chairman of the state’s GOP, in a news release.

Nothing of value was taken, the release said.

President Donald Trump is a target of an impeachment investigation by the House of Representatives due to accusations that he asked the Ukranian government to investigate 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden, the former vice president.

Nevada’s Republican party claims the same office was vandalized in August by someone who carved a “disturbing insult” against Trump.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.