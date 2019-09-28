Rebels make QB change in 53-17 loss at Wyoming

The UNLV football team arrived in Wyoming with hopes of turning around its season with a momentum-shifting road win, but after being trounced, 53-17, the Rebels are heading home with more questions than answers.

The biggest question surrounds the quarterback position. Coach Tony Sanchez had flirted with making a change for weeks, and after a slow start from junior Armani Rogers he finally pulled the trigger, inserting redshirt freshman Kenyon Oblad near the end of the first half.

Oblad then played the entire second half, finishing 16-of-31 for 176 yards with one rushing touchdown.

The game was long over by the time Oblad entered, however, with the final 30 minutes merely serving as a testing ground for the young QB. The Liberty product flashed with some impressive passes, but also fumbled once and tossed a pair of interceptions.

Sanchez seemed impressed by Oblad’s performance despite the one-sided score.

“I thought Kenyon was gutsy,” Sanchez said. “I thought he did a good job of standing in there against a really good pass rush. Made some mistakes, but he’s going to do that. He’s young.”

The initial plan was for Oblad to run the 2-minute drill at the end of the first half, something the team had practiced during the bye week. That hurry-up drive went three-and-out with a pair of incompletions from Oblad, and Rogers re-entered the game for the Rebels’ next possession. Rogers then suffered a leg injury, and though he was cleared to return for the second half, Sanchez chose to turn things over to Oblad.

When asked after the game how he would handle the quarterback position going forward, Sanchez avoided endorsing one over the other.

“We’re kind of in a quandary right there because they’re so different,” Sanchez said. “Armani is a running quarterback—run first, pass second. He threw some good balls tonight, did a good job. Kenyon is the opposite, he’s your drop-back passer. So if Armani is not healthy, if he can’t run around back there, it limits the things we can do. Schematically, we call the game differently if he’s in. So we’ve got to go back, see the severity of the injury. I thought Kenyon did some good things. They’ll both be ready to go, I hope."

The Rebels’ quarterback play was rendered inconsequential on Saturday, as Wyoming’s powerful running game racked up 374 yards on the ground. The Cowboys averaged a staggering 7.8 yards per rush, and four players finished with more than 50 yards on the ground. With that kind of production, it would have taken prime Randall Cunningham to keep the score close.

The main culprit was suspect tackling. UNLV defenders consistently lost battles at the point of attack and were left trying to chase down ball-carriers from behind.

Senior linebacker Javin White finished with four solo tackles and one tackle for loss, but he also committed a defensive-holding penalty to negate his own interception in the second quarter.

“We had a horrible defensive display today,” White said. “Tackling was atrocious. Our assignments, we’re not keeping our eyes on our guys and [we’re] letting guys run free down the field and it’s costing us points.”

The Rebels are now 1-3 on the season, and a bowl berth is seeming like a more remote possibility with each accumulated loss. Next week UNLV will host Mountain West favorite Boise State, then the team will travel to take on SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

White isn’t ready to give up on the season, but he knows time is running out for the Rebels to make something of the 2019 campaign.

“We’ve got to find our rhythm,” White said. “Last year we went on a six-game losing streak and it was too late. So we either better get it right now, or we’re going to have the same result as last year.”

Williams goes down

The bad news extended beyond the scoreboard for the Rebels, as leading rusher Charles Williams suffered a sprained knee in the second quarter and did not return.

Williams was angling out of bounds when a Wyoming defender landed a direct shot to Williams’s right knee. The junior running back had to be helped off the field, and he was on the sideline in street clothes for the second half.

After the game Sanchez said it’s too soon to tell how severe the injury might be.

“I don’t know right now,” Sanchez said. “He obviously wasn’t going to get back in in that second half. We’ll see what happens tomorrow when we come in for treatment. Hopefully it’s a short thing, but I don’t know.”

Williams came into the game with 455 rushing yards on 50 carries through three games. He was averaging 9.1 yards per attempt, though Wyoming was able to limit him to 17 yards on five carries before the injury.

