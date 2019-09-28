Speaking up is just step one

Congratulations to the students of Las Vegas for their incredible turnout calling for effective action on climate change,as reported Sept. 21 by John Sadler in the story “ ‘Turnout is incredible’: Frustrated by climate inaction, young Las Vegans join global protest.”

Exercising democratic rights to speak up in demonstration of this critical need for action is the first step. Next is to call and write your representatives following up on your demand for action, and continue to follow up until action is taken.

This worked to gather bipartisan congressional support for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, as both chambers are recommending an increase in America’s contribution to this life-saving initiative. Already, more than 60 members of Congress, including Rep. Dina Titus, D-Nev., have signed a House resolution calling for continued support of the Global Fund’s work that saves millions of lives, prevents millions of new infections and treats these pandemics globally, which protects us locally.

So good work in your efforts, students. Now follow up with your representatives.