Store waste where it’s made

I agree with the Sept. 19 letter “Risks at Yucca are too high” and wish to point out two more facts.

Recently, a derailed train in the Midwest loaded with fuel caught fire and nearby residents had to be evacuated. Can you imagine if that had been radioactive nuclear waste?

Secondly, our railroads are still using 18th-century technology while many other countries have switched to monorails with cars designed around a pipe that travel more safely and at speeds up to 200 mph.

Also, the suggestion that waste be stored where it originated makes sense. If it can’t, then don’t create the stuff. “If you grew it, you chew it.”