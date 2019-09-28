Las Vegas Sun

September 28, 2019

Therapy eatery’s specialty drinks celebrate Golden Knights

Downtown Las Vegas’ Therapy restaurant and bar says it will offer a lineup of specialty drinks starting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Golden Knights’ third season of play.

The Golden cocktail menu will include:

• The Golden Glory, made with passion fruit syrup, peach liqueur and pineapple juice, topped with Guinness Blonde lager.

• Knights on Ice, made with Cana Brava rum, Pineapple Reàl, orange juice, pineapple juice and heavy cream, served in a glass with a gold sugar rim and garnished with a cherry.

• The McFleury, a dessert cocktail made with brandy, Darke Crème de Cacao and half-and-half, poured over a scoop of Luciano Pellegrini brown sugar gelato in a chocolate drizzled glass, topped with whipped cream and edible gold flakes.

All Golden cocktails will be $10.

Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., in the Fremont East Entertainment District, combines an American gastro-style menu and full bar program with more than 40 craft beers.

The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. After hours, Therapy turns into Relapse Night Club.

