Therapy eatery’s specialty drinks celebrate Golden Knights

Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Downtown Las Vegas’ Therapy restaurant and bar says it will offer a lineup of specialty drinks starting Wednesday to celebrate the opening of the Golden Knights’ third season of play.
The Golden cocktail menu will include:
• The Golden Glory, made with passion fruit syrup, peach liqueur and pineapple juice, topped with Guinness Blonde lager.
• Knights on Ice, made with Cana Brava rum, Pineapple Reàl, orange juice, pineapple juice and heavy cream, served in a glass with a gold sugar rim and garnished with a cherry.
• The McFleury, a dessert cocktail made with brandy, Darke Crème de Cacao and half-and-half, poured over a scoop of Luciano Pellegrini brown sugar gelato in a chocolate drizzled glass, topped with whipped cream and edible gold flakes.
All Golden cocktails will be $10.
Therapy, 518 E. Fremont St., in the Fremont East Entertainment District, combines an American gastro-style menu and full bar program with more than 40 craft beers.
The restaurant is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and from 11:30 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday. After hours, Therapy turns into Relapse Night Club.
