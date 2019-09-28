We’re doing this to ourselves

The global climate strike led by our youth is more than the idea of cleaning up the environment so our future children will not be burdened with the task. The strike is about saving the planet, so future children can even exist.

By continuing with our current lifestyle habits and status quo, we are unwittingly engineering an uninhabitable planet.

By politicizing the scientifically backed need for immediate climate action, we are willingly causing our own extinction, ignoring the children’s cries in the street and the messages written all around us. By raising the temperature of the planet, we will witness far more than biblically proportioned floods, hurricanes and other storms.

Charles Darwin said that every species has a primal, innate drive to survive. No species has ever ignored its own biological strengths for survival — in our case as human beings, the gift of rational thought — to willingly allow itself to become extinct, let alone in order to win a political argument.