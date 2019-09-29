Reed-Francois says no coaching change imminent for UNLV football

The mandate for the UNLV football team was clear entering the season: Bowl game or bust. Coach Tony Sanchez was brought back for one more season under those marching orders, and though Saturday’s loss dropped the Rebels' record to 1-3, athletic director Desiree Reed-Francois indicated she has no plans to act on the coach's future.

After watching in person as Wyoming thrashed the Rebels, 53-17, Reed-Francois said she’s not considering making a coaching change during the season. Sanchez is under contract through the 2021 season.

“Come on,” she said. “It’s our first conference game. We’ve got a lot of football left to play. We’re going to keep supporting this football team.”

Sanchez posted an overall record of 16-32 in his first four seasons. The closest they have come to bowl eligibility was in 2017, when they finished 5-7 after losing the season finale at UNR.

Reed-Francois gave a similar response after the Rebels’ worst loss last season, preaching patience following a 50-37 defeat at lowly San Jose State.

She also waited until the basketball season concluded before dismissing Runnin’ Rebels coach Marvin Menzies last year, so at this point an in-season firing looks unlikely.

