Dim sum and then some: Tim Ho Wan arrives at the Palms

Las Vegas has always loved its dim sum, the brunchy Chinese meal often served in expansive dining halls with dumplings and other tasty small bites served in bamboo or metal steamer baskets from rolling carts. But many of the most popular and established dim sum restaurants in the Vegas Valley (Hong Kong Garden, Orchids Garden, Chang’s and Harbor Palace) are sprinkled around neighborhoods and not located inside casinos.

The Palms is planning to disrupt that dining trend with the arrival of Tim Ho Wan, a 10-year-old Hong Kong-based brand that earned a Michelin star with its original location after only one year of service. The new 5,000-square-foot restaurant is set to open today in the Station Casinos resort that is wrapping up a $690 million renovation.

“The addition of Tim Ho Wan to our west casino expansion completes Palms’ all-new culinary collection and adds Michelin-quality cuisine that is sure to make this the most popular dim sum restaurant in Las Vegas,” said Jon Gray, general manager of the Palms. “Our guests are going to love the authentic cuisine in a beautiful atmosphere.”

The menu at the Las Vegas outpost spotlights Tim Ho Wan specialties and dim sum favorites like baked barbecue pork buns, steamed shrimp dumplings, rice rolls with barbecue pork, sticky rice in lotus leaf and fried turnip cakes. Unique to this menu are dishes like the Wagyu beef bundle with apple and mushroom, the abalone chicken mantou cup and shrimp toast truffle foie gras.

Many of the Strip’s Chinese fine-dining rooms like Hakkasan at MGM Grand and Mott 32 at Palazzo serve stellar dim sum offerings, but those restaurants are only open for dinner. Tim Ho Wan will be open every day starting at 10 a.m. for the traditional mid-day meal, clearly taking aim at what may be Las Vegas’ all-time favorite dim sum spot, Ping Pang Pong at the Gold Coast, right across the street from the Palms.

Tim Ho Wan also offers a specialty Japanese whisky program among its cocktail and spirits selections and a tea program. In addition to those steamed, fried and baked dishes, there’s a selection of soups and congees, vegetable dishes and desserts. It will operate from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. until 3 a.m. Friday and Saturday.