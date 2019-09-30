Desert Inn reopened after crash west of freeway

A stretch of westbound Desert Inn Road was reopened this morning after a serious two-vehicle collision at Polaris Avenue, according to Metro Police.

Two people were taken to University Medical Center in critical condition, police said. The crash, just west of Interstate 15, was reported about 10:10 a.m., police said.

Westbound Desert Inn was closed for about an hour from Paradise Road to Valley View Boulevard, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada. The left lanes remained blocked, according to the RTC.