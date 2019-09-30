Humans are too much for Earth

It was wonderful to see young people attempt to make all of humanity aware of the threat to the survival of our species caused by global warming.

However, young people do not understand that all actions taken by humanity to solve the global warming problem will fail unless population growth not only ceases but the number of humans on Earth is drastically reduced.

In simple words, the problem is not global warming; it's the exploding human population. According to the United Nations, the human population will grow by 3.2 billion between now and 2100, an increase of over 41% in just 81 years.