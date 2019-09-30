License plates honoring Oct. 1 victims, survivors on sale Tuesday

License plates honoring victims and survivors of the Oct. 1 mass shooting are set to go on sale this week.

The specialty Forever Strong plates will go on sale Tuesday, the two-year anniversary of the Strip shooting that left 58 people dead and more than 800 injured.

The standard version of the specialty plate will cost $62, while a personalized version will cost $97.

The annual renewal fee will be $30 for the standard plate and $50 for personalized plates.

Featuring a black and gold heart logo, the plates have a gold background with the word Nevada centered at the top and Forever Strong at the bottom.

With each purchase, $25 will go to the Vegas Strong Resiliency Center for survivor support, including financial assistance and wellness events.

Those interesting in purchasing a plate can visit the DMV website to get an application.