Vegas Golden Podcast: Previewing Mark Stone's upcoming season

John Locher/AP

Vegas Golden Podcast A player per day: Mark Stone Justin Emerson and Case Keefer continue their preseason series looking at every player on the Vegas Golden Knights' roster with Mark Stone.

Welcome to the "A player per day" series from Vegas Golden Podcast.

Throughout the preseason, the Las Vegas Sun's Vegas Golden Knights podcast will go through the entire roster with short episodes previewing every player, released every weekday.

It will feature talk from assistant sports editor Case Keefer and Golden Knights reporter Justin Emerson on the player's 2018-19 campaign, expectations on the coming season as well as a future prop bet.

Today’s episode is on Mark Stone, who might introduce himself to the hockey world in new ways this season. Stone was placed questionably low on some offseason lists ranking the best players in the league, potentially because of a his old team and an under-appreciation of defensive play. He’s an elite player at both ends of the ice and is primed for a big season in Vegas.

