Pedestrian dies after being hit by vehicle in Henderson

A 21-year-old man died after he was hit by a vehicle Sunday night while crossing Sunset Road near Green Valley Parkway, according to Henderson Police.

The vehicle was headed east on Sunset about 9:10 p.m. when it hit the man, who was crossing the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said. The pedestrian was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, where he died about 3 a.m. today, police said.

Preliminary investigation indicated speed and impairment did not appear to be factors in the incident, police said.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the name of the pedestrian after his family is notified.

The death marked the eighth traffic-related fatality in Henderson this year.