Sandoval aide tapped for Cannabis Compliance Board leadership post

Cathleen Allison / AP

Gov. Steve Sisolak on Monday announced the naming of an executive director to the state’s Cannabis Compliance Board.

Tyler Klimas, according to a news release, will become the board’s first executive director.

The Cannabis Compliance Board, modeled after the state’s Gaming Control Board, was created earlier this year when Sisolak signed Assembly Bill 533 into law.

The board is expected to take over regulation of the state’s cannabis industry from the Nevada Department of Taxation.

A Southern Nevada native, Klimas owns a government affairs firm called District Strategies, which is based in Washington, D.C.

Klimas, a UNLV graduate, is also a former press secretary for Gov. Brian Sandoval and for a time served as communications officer for the Silver State Health Insurance Exchange.

“Tyler has been a tireless advocate for the state of Nevada from both the state and national levels,” said Sisolak in a statement. “Tyler’s extensive background in Nevada state government and federal affairs will bring a steady and experienced hand to a complicated and ever-changing issue in our state.”

The board will eventually comprise five governor-appointed members (not including Klimas). Under Nevada law, the board positions must be filled prior to July 1.

In an emailed statement, Riana Durrett, executive director of the Nevada Dispensary Association, said the association looks forward to working with Klimas.

“We will provide any assistance or information about the industry that can help make the transition smoother,” Durrett said.

Klimas, according to the release, will initially serve in a transitionary role with the Department of Taxation’s marijuana enforcement division.