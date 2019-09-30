Selective angst over socialism

Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 | 2 a.m.
Republicans pretend to hate socialism but are OK with President Donald Trump using billions of taxpayer dollars for socialist farm payoffs to cover his trade war blunders.
LETTER TO THE EDITOR:
