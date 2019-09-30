Travelers again rank McCarran among top big airports

Sam Morris/Las Vegas News Bureau

The Las Vegas airport slipped a bit but didn’t drop far in the latest J.D. Power and Associates customer satisfaction ranking for mega-airports in the U.S. and Canada.

McCarran International Airport finished in a tie with Orlando International Airport for the third-best customer satisfaction score in the 2019 survey.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport topped this year’s list, while Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport finished second.

Last year, McCarran tied with Orlando International for first-place. McCarran came in third in 2017, 2016 and 2015.

To be considered in the mega category, an airport must handle 33 million or more passengers annually. In 2018, McCarran saw more than 49 million passengers depart from or arrive at the airport.

Just over 32,000 air travelers at more than 60 airports in the U.S. and Canada were surveyed for this year’s report.