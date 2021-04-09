Wynn Resorts: Employees must get vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID testing

Wynn Resorts employees are being asked to show proof of receiving the COVID-19 vaccine by April 25.

If employees do not get vaccinated, they must produce weekly negative coronavirus test results to remain on the job, according to a memo sent Thursday to employees.

The tests will be completed on an employee’s own time and at their own expense, Marilyn Spiegel, president of Wynn Las Vegas and Encore, said in the memo. They can get tested at the properties for $15, she said.

“My goal, as it has always been, is to offer our guests and employees the safest vacation and work environment possible,” she said. “To meet that challenge and grow our business, we are implementing a new vaccination and testing policy.”

Nevada casino operators looking to increase their gaming floor capacity past the 50% threshold must ensure their workforce has received the COVID-19 vaccine, gaming regulators said last week.

Starting May 1, the Nevada Gaming Control Board will consider reopening plans and occupancy limits for individual properties.

“Hospitality workers, many of which are front-of-house personnel interacting with visitors from around the globe, are critically positioned to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 both within the industry, and the community as a whole,” the memo stated. “Such viral surges are a continuing threat to the economic health of the gaming industry and greater state, as they threaten the hard-fought efforts undertaken over the last year to safely reopen.”

Spiegel said occupancy increases will bring more hours and shifts for employees. “I think we can all sense that Las Vegas is, finally, springing back to life,” she said.

But to reach “the next level of business, we need fewer restrictions so that we can serve more customers in our casino, restaurants, bars, clubs, and convention rooms,” she said.