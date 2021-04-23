Las Vegas-area casinos can go to 80% capacity starting May 1

Casinos in Clark County will be allowed to move to an 80% capacity limit beginning next month, according to Nevada regulators.

In a three-page notice posted to the Gaming Control Board’s website Friday, the board stated that casinos in Nevada’s most populous county will be able to follow new Clark County guidelines, which will allow businesses to move from 50% capacity to 80% capacity on May 1.

Casinos, along with other businesses in Clark County, will also be allowed to relax social distancing guidelines to 3 feet, which will cut in half the distance that is now allowed between customers.

As part of the county’s mitigation plan, which was approved by county commissioners on Tuesday, businesses will be allowed to go to 100% capacity once 60% of Clark County residents receive at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

While Southern Nevada casinos — including those on the Strip — fall in Clark County’s jurisdiction, the Gaming Control Board, under state law, still has jurisdiction over all restricted and non-restriction gaming licensees.