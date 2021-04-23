Local hits Wheel of Fortune jackpot for nearly $240K at Palace Station

Courtesy photo
Friday, April 23, 2021 | 1:48 p.m.
A Southern Nevada woman won more $200,000 on a slot machine Thursday at Palace Station.
Delores Raymond collected just under $240,000 after hitting a progressive jackpot on Wheel of Fortune, according to a news release from Station Casinos.
Raymond won after making a $1.25 bet on the machine, which is made by International Game Technology.
The win represents the second large jackpot paid out on a Wheel of Fortune machine at a Station property this month.
On April 17, a guest at Red Rock Resort won a jackpot worth just over $600,000.