Local hits Wheel of Fortune jackpot for nearly $240K at Palace Station

Courtesy photo

A Southern Nevada woman won more $200,000 on a slot machine Thursday at Palace Station.

Delores Raymond collected just under $240,000 after hitting a progressive jackpot on Wheel of Fortune, according to a news release from Station Casinos.

Raymond won after making a $1.25 bet on the machine, which is made by International Game Technology.

The win represents the second large jackpot paid out on a Wheel of Fortune machine at a Station property this month.

On April 17, a guest at Red Rock Resort won a jackpot worth just over $600,000.