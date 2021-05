Slot player hits $2.1 million jackpot at Cosmpolitan

A gambler from Alaska won $2.1 million Sunday while playing a slot machine at the Cosmopolitan.

The visitor, whose name was not released, hit the jackpot after inserting $40 into a Monopoly Millionaire game, according to a news release. The slot machine is manufactured by Las Vegas-based Scientific Games Corp.