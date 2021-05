Slots player hits $1.2 million jackpot at downtown Las Vegas casino

A player hit a $1.2 million jackpot early today on a Buffalo Grand slot machine at The D in downtown Las Vegas.

The casino, which announced the win via Twitter, did not disclose the player’s name.

In 2017, a guest won a $630,000 jackpot on the same machine, a casino spokeswoman said. The machine is made by Aristocrat Technologies.