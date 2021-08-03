Nevada sees more registered voters, mostly nonpartisans

John Locher / AP

CARSON CITY — Nevada elections officials reported a slight increase in registered voters in July, most of whom decided to forgo registering with a political party and instead register as nonpartisan.

Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske reported 16,851 more active voters in July, an increase of just under 1%.

Among the new voters, 11,056 registered nonpartisan, 880 registered as Republican and 691 registered as Democrats.

Democrats still hold the largest slice of active registered voters in Nevada, comprising 35% of roughly 1.9 million voters.

Republicans make up 31% and nonpartisans 26%.