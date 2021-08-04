Killing contests a stain on state

There has been plenty of talk from politicians about taking advantage of Nevada’s outdoor and ecotourism opportunities to bolster and enhance our economy.

Nevada offers so many opportunities to attract tourists to enjoy its wildlife for bird watching, wild horse viewing or the thrill of seeing a black bear, coyote, bobcat or deer in its natural environment.

However, that attraction is being hurt by Nevada having wildlife-killing contests. These “coyote-culling contests” promote people getting together as a social event to earn prizes for killing coyotes or other wildlife within an allotted time.

This kind of senseless killing for amusement, requiring no hunting license as for ethical hunting, puts a black mark on our ability to attract outdoor tourists. Many of our neighboring states have banned these contests, leaving Nevada to become known for allowing them — which is opposite of

the image that attracts ecotourists.

The Nevada Board of Wildlife Commissioners has the authority to ban these contests. It has been on their agenda for the past two meetings, but no action has been taken. It’s time to do what is best for Nevada’s economy: Encourage outdoor recreation and ecotourism and ban wildlife-killing contests.