Sparks police cleared in 2018 shooting of sex abuse suspect

RENO — Washoe County’s district attorney has cleared Sparks police of any wrongdoing in the 2018 shooting of a suspect who lunged at a detective with a knife during his arrest on suspicion of child sexual assault.

DA Chris Hicks said Tuesday Sparks police Det. Christopher Bare was justified when he shot Joseph Elias Richards, 43, three times at an apartment near Renown Medical Center on Aug. 8, 2018

Richards recovered from his wounds and was sentenced to 10 life terms in prison after he was convicted in 2020 of seven counts of lewdness and three counts of sexual assault of a child under 14. He also pleaded guilty earlier this year to assault with a deadly weapon related to his original arrest.

Sparks police said Richards admitted during an interview before the detectives went to arrest him that he had touched an 11-year-old girl’s private parts.

They said he admitted in a subsequent interview following his release from the hospital that he had armed himself with a knife because he wanted to end his own life.

Richards also said he made a split-second decision to pull out the knife and force law enforcement to shoot him in hope he would be killed, according to police.