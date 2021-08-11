2 found dead of apparent drug overdose in Las Vegas apartment

Metro Police on Wednesday announced it is investigating a pair of deaths that could be from a narcotics overdose.

Officers said the investigation is being conducted in the 3600 block of Paradise Road, near Sands Avenue. Officers responded to a report at 1:54 p.m. of a man and woman found unresponsive in an apartment at that location, police said.

Medical personnel responded and declared the pair dead at the scene. Police said the preliminary investigation indicates a possible narcotics overdose, although the release did not release further details.

The matter remains under investigation and the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, police said.