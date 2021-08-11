Metro Police officer linked to theft ring won’t be prosecuted

A Metro Police officer accused of being a part of an organized crime ring will not face charges, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday.

Samuelito Quijano Jr. was arrested in May on charges of participation in an organized retail theft ring, grand larceny, buying/possessing/receiving stolen property and conspiracy to commit burglary, according to media reports.

“This case was treated like any other case that is submitted to our office for consideration for prosecution,” Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson’s office said in an emailed statement. “Whether the suspect is a law enforcement officer, or not, we base our charging decisions on the sufficiency of the evidence. In this case, there was insufficient evidence to charge this person with the commission of crimes, and therefore, we denied prosecution.”

Media reports state five other people were also arrested in May: Kristine Quijano, Ranjit Quijano, Edward Silvestre, Alejandro Delacruz and Enrico Ronquillo. Reports indicate Samuelito Quijano’s charges were dropped June 24.

Samuel Quijano, according to reports, was suspended with pay at the time of his arrest amid Metro Police's internal investigation.