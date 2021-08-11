Motorcyclist killed in crash with Metro Police patrol vehicle

A motorcyclist crashed and hit a Metro Police patrol vehicle making a U-turn on Rampart Boulevard, police said.

The crash happened about 10:45 p.m. Tuesday north of Point Conception Drive in the northwest valley, police said.

The marked Metro SUV was making a U-turn from southbound to northbound Rampart, police said.

The motorcycle, which was headed north,“overturned causing the rider to be ejected from the motorcycle striking the rear of the patrol vehicle,” police said in a news release.

The motorcyclist, a 23-year-old Las Vegas man, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. His name was not release, pending notification of family members, police said.

The driver of the SUV, Officer Aaron Groft, 38, was not injured, police said.

The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.