Reward those who are worthy

Singling out late vaccine-takers for reward sends out the wrong message.

If paying $100 to every vaccinated individual (starting with those who took it on schedule) is beyond our state budget, then we should target the most deserving of public gratitude — our frontline health care heroes. These individuals (nurses, ICU and ER staff, and first responders) are working overtime, struggling with increased burnout or PTSD potential, and facing increased risk to their more vulnerable family members in a heroic effort to save the unvaccinated from the consequences of personal folly.

Sadly, some unvaccinated people will undoubtedly die or damage their long-term health as a result of their poor choices (and may take other vulnerable people with them). However, public reward should acknowledge those whose behavior is worthy, and not the careless vaccine slow-pokes whose failure to act in a timely manner is causing this surge.

Give the $100 reward and a public “thank-you” to each health care hero who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, to acknowledge their exemplary behavior in accepting personal risk to save those whose failure to vaccinate is putting us all at risk. This will draw public attention to the harm (and risks) of not vaccinating, without rewarding tardiness.