School District adds more COVID testing sites for staff

The Clark County School District has added designated COVID-19 testing sites to accommodate unvaccinated staff and those who have not provided proof of vaccination.

The move was the result of “unforeseen circumstances and to accommodate weekly required COVID-19 testing for identified staff outside of their contractual workday,” the district said today in a memo to employees.

Reports emerged this week of staff members facing long lines at testing sites, leaving some unable to get tested.

The district said it is “committed to keeping our schools open for in-person learning, while promoting the health and safety of all students and staff.”

“We will continue to monitor the health data in our community to make informed decisions regarding implementation of mitigation strategies,” the memo said.