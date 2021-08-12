Child tax credit is life-changing

In July, families began receiving $300 a month for every child under the age of 6 and $250 a month for every child age 6 through 17. These funds, provided under the expanded child tax credit, have the power to make a life-changing difference in the lives of Nevada’s children.

Some economists estimate the tax credit will cut child poverty in half. But these benefits are set to expire at the end of the year unless Congress takes action.

President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which opened these funds to 90% of households with children, has given us the opportunity to change lives. The monthly payments provided by the tax credit give parents the power to pay for things their children need, enabling them to make better choices for their families and keep up with the rising cost of living.

The funds also help families pay for child care, allowing parents to return to work, which is good for our economy and the entire community.

It is crucial that elected leaders take action and make the expansion of the child tax credit permanent.