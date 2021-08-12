Group offering $10 Lyft credits for Saturday’s Raiders game

Lyft / AP

Need a ride to or from Allegiant Stadium for the Las Vegas Raiders home opener Saturday?

The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $10 credits for the Lyft ride-hailing platform for the first 1,000 users “to encourage safe and responsible transportation.”

The Raiders play the Seattle Seahawks at 6 p.m. Saturday in the first NFL game at the new stadium with fans.

“Fans being able to attend the Las Vegas Raiders season opener is an exciting event that we want to ensure everyone arrives safely to and from,” said Andrew Bennett, the Nevada Department of Transportation’s Zero Fatalities program manager.

The offer runs from noon to midnight Saturday or until the $10,000 set aside for the promotion runs out, the group said. Lyft users need to enter the RIDESMARTFANS code in the Lyft app to get the credit.