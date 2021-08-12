High school football podcast: Welcome to another season in Las Vegas

Prep Sports Now We are back! The high school football season begins Aug. 20 across the Las Vegas area. That means our Prep Sports Now podcast looking at the action also returns. It's been a long 19 months since our last show. We celebrate the return of high school football, and mention as many players as possible.

Welcome to another season of Prep Sports Now, the Las Vegas Sun’s high school sports podcast that takes a deep dive into prep football and basketball across Southern Nevada.

We are thrilled to have some ball to talk about.

After a lost season in 2020 because of the pandemic, games resume Aug. 20. That means the Sun’s Case Keefer and Ray Brewer return for their 12th season breaking down the action.

Our first hot take of 2021 — it’s cool to have games to play.

Yes, COVID is still very much a threat and will surely continue to impact programs. And, yes, every team in Las Vegas will be relying on players with limited experience.

But, at least we have a season. And much has changed since 2019, when Liberty ended Bishop Gorman's state championship run.

We mention as many players as possible, take a look at the new classifications, debate the Sun’s preseason top-10 and make predictions for Week 1.

Take a listen — today and all season.