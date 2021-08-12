My son’s first adult decision: Asking to be vaccinated

My 13-year-old son made his first adult decision this summer, by which I mean a decision based mainly on his own reasoning and balancing consequences for himself and his community.

Gabi decided he wanted to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

This left his parents off the hook, as we were spared the quandary of trying to convince him. We had spoken amongst ourselves of how we might entice him, hardly suspecting that he had made up his mind already and all we needed to do was ask him.

It was also a relief, as data comes in showing that the delta variant afflicts children at higher rates than what we saw last year.

That is not to say he is indifferent to rewards. He got to eat out and make two special expeditions — one for each dose — to a comic book store, which is among his favorite places on Earth.

His choice was all the more impressive as it required overcoming a phobia about needles. This dread is exacerbated by a traumatic memory involving a former pediatrician who decided, when Gabi’s fear flared up at one appointment, to force immunizations on him, backing the frightened child into a corner until he lashed out, an incident for which he still blames himself.

When asked why he wanted to be vaccinated, Gabi’s response was simply that he was more concerned about COVID-19 than he was about a momentary jab in his arm. The pandemic has stricken his world and he said he would like to help restore things.

On the first trip, he brought a toy he could squeeze if he was feeling uncomfortable. On round two, no toy; instead he kept up a conversation with the pharmacist as she administered the shot and then asked where we were going for lunch.

Over 17 months, Gabi has heard quite a bit about public health over the dinner table, not to mention a variety of political views adjacent to it. Since the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use in 12- to 15-year-olds, it appears he had been thinking.

I hesitate to brag publicly (as parents are wont to do), or to paper over challenges we have faced with our child, but here was an admirable side of him asserting itself, and darned if that’s not worth a root beer and a new Pokémon book, at the very least.

Getting him to his appointment required a 60-mile car ride on a weekday, twice, which would be hard for many families in our community to negotiate.

Vaccine hesitancy — setting aside conspiracism and politically motivated disinformation — correlates with lower household incomes, access to child care and food insecurity. Median household income in our county is well below $30,000, and the official unemployment rate here is 16.5%.

Many families don’t know the vaccines are free for them, or they worry about needing documentation or fear they will be quizzed about their immigration status. (Yes, no and again no.)

Gabi is also fortunate in that his family and friends hold a diversity of political opinions without falling into mutual contempt.

Had he leaned against vaccination, we probably would have argued a case in favor; but he would never fear losing his social identity or betraying his social group, which is one theory as to why vaccine refuseniks double down in the face of evidence.

In many ways, my son was freer to make his choice than many in our community for both economic and social reasons. And tonight I feel relieved as he sleeps, breathing softly — the plushy toy sitting on a chest at the foot of his bed.

