Police: Legacy High student arrested after gun found in backpack

A Legacy High School student was arrested today after he brought a handgun to school, Clark County School District Police said.

Two students got into an altercation about 11 a.m. today, Lt. Bryan Zink said. One student fled and the other was discovered with a 9mm gun concealed in a binder in his backpack, Zink said.

The student was not an active threat, but the school was briefly locked down, Zink said.

The student, who was not identified, was booked at the Clark County Juvenile Detention center on counts of possession of a weapon school property, carrying concealed weapon and being minor in possession of firearm. He also faces counts of fighting and causing a disturbance.