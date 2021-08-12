Police: Man fatally shot at Las Vegas apartment

Homicide detectives were investigating the shooting death of a man Wednesday morning at a southeast Las Vegas apartment, according to Metro Police.

Police said they were alerted about 8:40 a.m. to a report of an injured man in the 4800 block of East Tropicana Avenue, near Nellis Boulevard.

The man died at the scene, police said.

A preliminary investigation determined the man suffered a single gunshot, police said. No suspects or motive were identified, police said.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with information should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or via email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at crimestoppersofnv.com.