Slot player hits $1.5 million jackpot at Venetian

A guest at a Strip resort hit a $1.5 million jackpot while playing a slot machine Tuesday, according to a news release.

The gambler, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot after making a $5 bet on a Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Sevens machine at the Venetian.

The winning machine is manufactured by International Game Technology.