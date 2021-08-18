Juveniles arrested in slaying of homeless man at Las Vegas park

Two juveniles were arrested on murder counts in the shooting death of a homeless man at a Las Vegas park, according to Metro Police.

Officers were dispatched about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the park in the 1200 block of North Sandhill Road, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Before the shooting, a group of males got into an argument with the homeless man that led to a physical confrontation, police said. The man was shot during the fight, police said.

The group fled, but Las Vegas City Marshals apprehended two juvenile suspects, who were arrested on counts of open murder, police said. Their names and ages were not released.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release the victim’s name.

Anyone with additional information about the incident should contact Metro at 702-828-3521 or by email at [email protected]. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or online at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.