Las Vegas landlord accused of killing 2 tenants is denied bail

Metro Police

A Las Vegas landlord accused of killing two tenants was denied bail Monday, court records show.

Arnoldo Lozano-Sanchez, 78, is facing two charges of murder and one charge of attempted murder stemming from an Aug. 10 altercation in an apparent rent dispute at his home in the 200 block of West Chicago Avenue, near Las Vegas Boulevard and Wyoming Avenue.

Sanchez is due back in court in November.

Metro Police officers arrived at the scene last week to find a woman critically injured outside the home. Sanchez’s arrest report stated officers moved the woman away from the scene to tend to her injuries before she died at the scene.

Another woman was found dead in the home, and a male tenant was wounded. A second man fled the scene without injuries.

The unharmed tenant, Carlos Lopez, whose girlfriend was the woman who died outside, heard gunshots but was able to escape the house, according to the arrest report. She was only identified in the report as “Paula.”

Lopez identified the male housemate as Seferino Reyes, according to the report.

When Lopez looked outside his room, he saw Lozano-Sanchez standing in the hallway smiling and laughing, the report said.

The male victim then opened his door, the report said. Lozano-Sanchez told the man he would “not be able to run from him anymore” and began to push his way into the room, according to the report.

The man was yelling, “No!” and his girlfriend was screaming, Lopez told police. Lopez then heard several gunshots, according to the report.

Lopez said he fled the house and found Paula on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the report.

Property records show the home was built in 1945 and Lozano-Sanchez bought it in 1986. It is now surrounded by two-story apartment buildings fortified by high, locked gates.