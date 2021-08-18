Man hit by pickup truck, killed crossing street

A man was hit by a pickup truck and killed Monday while crossing a street in the west valley, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

The truck was headed west on Rafael Rivera Way near Durango Drive when the pedestrian entered a crosswalk, despite a red crossing signal, the patrol said. The truck, which had a green light, hit the man, the patrol said.

The man was taken to University Medical Center, where he died, the patrol said. The Clark County Coroner’s Office will release his name after his family is notified.